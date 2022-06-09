Publicis Groupe’s Heineken agency, Le Pub, expands into LatAm, Asia and Africa

0 Shares Share

The relationship between Publicis and Heineken has done well under the French group’s bespoke “power of one” agency Le Pub – well enough to warrant an expansion beyond its original locations, Milan and Amsterdam, and into Latin America, Asia and Africa.

The brewer’s global head of Heineken brand is fully on board. He said: “Over the last 18 months, Le Pub has helped further Heineken’s relevance and topicality. Its expansion will drive further impact across more of our key markets; ensuring a proven data model combined with world class creativity that powers campaign localisation at scale.”

Since it launched in November 2020, Le Pub has won an outdoor Grand Prix (for Shutter Ads), and has produced work for other marketers including Netflix, Diesel, Barilla and Powerade.

Le Pub’s new offices will open immediately in Mexico City and Sao Paulo. Mexico is led by CCO Diego Wallach, who moves over from Publicis Mexico, and Brazil by CCO Felipe Cury, previously ECD of Africa. Singapore, Cape Town and Shanghai will open in the next couple of months.

Bruno Bertelli, global CEO of Le Pub and CCO of Publicis Worldwide, said: “We live in a world where the interaction with brands and the path to purchase is seamlessly integrated into our everyday experiences. In a cookie-less world, brands have to enrich people’s lives to be accepted into everyday culture and this is where creativity is critical to add a premium value to clients.”

All the Le Pub offices will work with fellow group agencies Epsilon and Publicis Sapient. So far the creative work has been very much led from Milan, backed up by the Amsterdam office, which is located close to Heineken HQ.