Open University bounces back with new drive from Havas

Posted by: Stephen Foster in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, News, Politics, PR 1 day ago

The Open University was one of those infrastructure ideas that actually worked but these days it seems something of a 60s relic. But with DEI seemingly at the top of everyone’s agenda it’s clearly time for a retread.

Can it be made cool? Havas is giving it its best shot with a new brand platform – as you do – “The Future is Open.” Shot by Malik Vitthal through majority woman and minority-owned production company The Corner Shop UK.

OU director of marketing and communications Ceri Rose says: “The Open University’s mission is to be open to people, places, methods and ideas – and this has never been more true of our desire to help people achieve their full potential. In a fast-changing landscape, it’s vital that we maintain our leading position – not just in the education sector through our world-class research, teaching and skills, but as a social movement for change. Being open is in our DNA – and that’s exactly what this bold, eye-catching campaign aims to capture.”

Havas. London CCO Vicki Maguire says: “I have a huge amount of love for The Open University, and I’m not the only one. This campaign brings that to life across every touchpoint. More than half a century since it burst onto the scene, the OU has never been more relevant – and we needed to reflect that. I’m proud to have been involved.”

MAA creative scale: 7.

