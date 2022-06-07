News UK launches a series of quirky spots for The Sun

Don't Miss

The Sun no longer publishes its circulation figures, but nobody is pretending that print newspapers are very healthy, so Pulse Creative (a joint-venture between The&Partnership, m/SIX and Wunderman Thompson) has devoted a new campaign to driving traffic to the News UK title’s website.

Four different ads show people eeking out precious moments to give them time to read The Sun online, whether at the launderette, the barber, in the lift or on a travelator.

David Sandall, marketing director of The Sun, said: “Earlier this year we launched the idea of “it’s thesun.co.uk time” through digital and OOH, and we are delighted to take the campaign to the next level.”

Jim Dyer, MD of Pulse Creative, said: “This campaign is upbeat and entertaining, everything The Sun is about, and we think people are going to love it.”

MAA creative scale: 6.5

About Emma Hall

Emma Hall is a journalist and editorial consultant and is the former Europe Editor of Ad Age, where she covered European marketing advertising, digital and media stories. She has written for newspapers including the Financial Times, The Guardian, The Times and the Telegraph, and was previously a section editor at Campaign. Emma started her career in New York as a researcher for a biography of Keith Richards.

