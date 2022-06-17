New Commercial Arts spearheads heavyweight Paramount+ drive into streaming market

0 Shares Share

Paramount Global’s Paramount+ streaming service is launching in the UK with a heavyweight all-media campaign – ‘A Mountain of Entertainment’ – from New Commercial Arts. NCA’s launch campaign features Uma Thurman plus other paramount properties (Jack Whitehall too, inevitably.)

The cornerstone of the media campaign is Paramount’s UK TV Channel 5 (Paramount Global is the former ViacomCBS) but there’s also a big Out of Home effort including activations and stunts in London’s West End entertainment area and others around the country.

Other agencies are Glass Eye (social), New Stance (influencers), Premier PR and media agency Wavemaker.

Paramount CMO Anna Priest says: “We’ve launched an exciting, ambitious and far-reaching campaign to match the scale of the offering on Paramount+. This campaign is about unleashing the power of our brand and content to local audiences and is the biggest we have ever undertaken in this market.

“It blends the impact of mass-reach mediums with cutting edge new experiential technologies, like our AR-enabled Walk of Stars in London, the Drone Show in Hollywood, Birmingham and the anamorphic HALO display on Piccadilly Lights. We want visitors to our experiential wonderland to be surprised and delighted by the opportunity to interact with our mountain of entertainment.”

There are already signs that the global streaming market is feeling the effects of gravity. Does Paramount have the firepower to compete with the likes of Disney+ and Apple? Sooner or later there’ll be mergers.

But if you’re going to give it a go, go big and this certainly does that.

MAA creative scale: 8.