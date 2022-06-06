MullenLowe CCO Nicky Bullard picks her Desert Island Ads

0 Shares Share

Nicky Bullard is chief creative officer of MullenLowe Group UK. One of the UK’s leading ad executives, she was formerly chair and CCO of McCann Worldgroup’s MRM Europe and executive creative director of LIDA/M&C Saatchi.

Desert Island Ads

There are worst places to be than on an island in the middle of nowhere. Surrounded by clear blue water, marine life, and white sand. And to have your favourite pieces of work to keep you company. I could have picked a year’s worth, but have stuck with the ones I think would keep me going until I am reluctantly rescued.

FOR EXERCISE

Kenzo World

I want to dance every time I see this.



FOR DEEP CONTEMPLATION

You love me – Beats by Dre

The Melina Matsoukas masterpiece. A poignant, beautiful and educational challenge that’s been perfectly described as a love letter to black culture, and leaves me breathless every time I watch it. So much to think about.



FOR A BIT OF JOY

Timeless – Lacoste

Ok so I always get a little emotional when I see this piece directed by Seb Edwards. The craft is off the scale. It’s simply exquisite. Every single moment is sublime.



FOR LIGHT RELIEF

Burn that ad – Burger King

This is so naughty. An AR experience that is deceptively simple. Created by David Sao Paulo, where they tracked down every single McDonalds communication, and burnt them. . Makes me laugh every time I watch the case.



FOR REMEMBERING THAT I LUCKED OUT IN LIFE

It’s an oldie but a goodie. This piece from Amnesty has long been a fave of mine. A personalised experience that brings home this lottery we are all living in.



FOR COURAGE

Fearless Girl

I’d have been holding onto her for dear life as I was washed up on that shore. I’d plant her next to me and together, we’d face ANYTHING.

