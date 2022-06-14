MSQ signs up for Shell, Iris wins Dreams

0 Shares Share

MSQ, the one-time Media Square which has morphed into an international marcoms business, has won a place on the Shell roster joining agencies including Wunderman Thompson, VCCP and Edelman.

MSQ’s Stephen Maher says: “We are absolutely thrilled to be working with the truly world class brand that is Shell and at such a pivotal moment for the business.”

Shell, among other big energy companies, is under fire over mushrooming profits amid ever-higher energy prices.

Meanwhile Cheil-owned Iris has won UK beds retailer Dreams, formerly with Uncommon. Iris pitched against McCann and DentsuMB.

Dreams CMO Jo Martin says: “This is a really exciting time for Dreams and we have the momentum to evolve and relaunch for the post-pandemic era.

“We were looking for a strategic and creative agency to help us on that journey and we couldn’t think of a better partner for us in the long term than Iris; they have a strong pedigree in retail – British retail in particular – and they really grasped our vision and ambition, perfectly capturing the direction we want to take our business in in their pitch.”