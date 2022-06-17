Mother snares another creative leader from Droga5 NY

0 Shares Share

Julie Matheny, who worked on well-known campaigns for the New York Times and Mailchimp at Droga5 New York, is joining Mother London as a creative director.

Her move to the UK follows the recent arrival of CCO Felix Richter, who joined Mother London from Droga5 NY. Most recently, Matheny worked as a creative director for Away suitcases, also based in New York.

Matheny, who has won two Grand Prix at Cannes, grew up in New Jersey and has also worked on the west coast at Deutsch LA and Venables Bell & Partners.

Felix Richter said: “I was very pleased that we managed to persuade Julie to travel over the Atlantic and join us. She brings a degree of originality and integrity to her work that is always in demand, but often hard to find. We’re all very much looking forward to seeing what we can create together.”

Matheny, who was an associate creative director while at Droga5 NY, said: “It felt like the right time for me to return to an agency – the perfect venn diagram of my personal ambition to work in London, the joy of getting to work with Felix again, and then getting to do both of those things in an environment as lovely and creative as Mother.”