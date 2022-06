0 Shares Share

Paddy Power is on its way to Droga5 (have they taken leave..) but, in the meantime, it’s back on the airwaves with this diverting little film from Octagon, presumably the Interpublic sports marketing agency.

Some coffee shops write your name on the cup which can, it seems, lead to all manner of misunderstandings.

They do say that ads hold a mirror up to society. Funny old (new) world.