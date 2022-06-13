McCann “de-ages” Messi for Mastercard

0 Shares Share

Lionel Messi must have appeared in more ads over the past ten years than just about anyone else despite having no obvious ability in the communications stakes.

But when you’re the best known footballer on the planet who cares?

Mastercard sponsors the Champions League and here’s Leo again, courtesy of McCann. But this time he’s been magically “de-aged,” another of the wonders of digital.

Clever stuff undeniably although one might wonder where it will end.

May be good news those one-time other sporting heroes who are showing their age. A younger, de-tattooed David Beckham perhaps?

MAA creative scale 6.5 (it’s really nonsense under the technology.)