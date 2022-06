0 Shares Share

Football fans invading the pitch have been no joke recently but once they were, captured for immortality in this 2003 Nike Shox ad from Wieden+Kennedy. Directed by the great Frank Budgen.

Would such a script, originally from W+K in the US I believe, make it through today? After all it doesn’t do much for diversity, inclusion, let alone “equity” (whatever that is.)

Pretty funny though.