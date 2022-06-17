Don't Miss

MAA Ad of the Week: adam&eveDDB for Marmite

Posted by: Stephen Foster in News 9 hours ago 0

Bit of a cheat this one but there’s a shortage of good ads around (as you may have noticed and which may be confirmed at the Cannes Lions.)

It’s the runner up in Clear Channel and Campaign’s Outdoor Media Awards, engagingly simple with a twist.

Alongside A&E, the media agencies were WPP’s Kinetic and Mindshare.

Grand Prix winner at the awards was BBC Creative (with Talon Outdoor and Havas Media) for a series of high impact special builds.

Nothing wrong with these at all and they absolutely do the job required for the awards: showing the power of the Out of Home medium.

But Marmite is that rare achievement these days, a brand with a personality.

