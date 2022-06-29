Italian ice cream brand laps up a ‘Gruvi Caind of Lov’

0 Shares Share

Lots of serious stuff around at the moment, even among the lotus eaters returning from Cannes.

So let’s vary the formula and hot foot it down the coast a bit to Italia with a new campaign from agency Auge for ice cream brand Sammontana and some mis-spelt food porn, a ‘Gruvi Caind of Lov.’

Auge ECD and partner Federica Ariagno says: “We have been working with Sammontana, a brand with totally Italian roots, for several years. Gruvi is an ice cream that has major international competitors but, unlike them, wants to establish itself as a eulogy to imperfection. An imperfection that comes from the ice cream itself and becomes a way of enjoying it.”

Se lo dici tu, Federica.

Fun anyway. MAA creative scale: 7.5.