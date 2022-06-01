Emma Raducanu can #FeeltheConnection in Vodafone’s summer campaign

Don't Miss

Vodafone is a Wimbledon sponsor this year, in fact it’s the “Official Connectivity Partner” of the tennis tournament. Ogilvy UK has put together a campaign to mark the partnership, and has got the ever-popular Emma Raducanu on board, fresh from her latest shoot for Elle Magazine.

A website has been set up so that tennis fans can watch Wimbledon in 360, thanks to cameras placed all around the Centre Court.

Max Taylor, consumer director, Vodafone UK, said: “The two weeks of Wimbledon create such a huge buzz around the country and our connectivity will bring tennis fans right into Wimbledon. Wimbledon Uncovered in 360, Powered by Vodafone, will provide a new way for people to experience The Championships this summer.”

There will also be a 3D activation in Piccadilly Circus, and an OOH campaign in which Emma Raducanu will be brought to life by a digital avatar. Media is by Carat, with social media by We Are Social.

Raducanu was a new entry on The Sunday Times Rich List this year, in at number 85 with a net worth of £10. She seems genuinely committed to encouraging girls to play tennis (and was named Vodafone’s “grassroots tennis partner” in March), so this latest addition to her coffers won’t dint her popularity.

MAA creative scale: 6.5

