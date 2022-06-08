Emma Raducanu and Dua Lipa dance & play tennis for Evian

0 Shares Share

She may not be having much luck on the court, but Emma Raducanu’s popularity with marketers is undimmed, as this ad for tennis sponsor Evian by Wieden + Kennedy Amsterdam confirms.

Here the Bromley girl teams up with North London’s Dua Lipa and they look like they are having a lot of fun together as Raducanu gives the tennis lessons, and Dua Lipa shares some dance moves.

There’s another relaxed exchange between the two on Vogue’s TikTok.

@voguemagazine Welcome to Vogue’s AgreetoDisagree, featuring Emma Raducanu and Dua Lipa. From texting a romantic interest first (Dua says: why wouldn’t you text first?) to whether or not all publicity is good publicity (spoiler: neither agree), watch the duo reveal their true thoughts. See more now on vogue.com. ? original sound – Vogue

They look like they have a lot in common — the chemistry and the way they interact make this much better than the average celeb campaign.

MAA creative scale: 9