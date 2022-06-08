Don't Miss

Emma Raducanu and Dua Lipa dance & play tennis for Evian

She may not be having much luck on the court, but Emma Raducanu’s popularity with marketers is undimmed, as this ad for tennis sponsor Evian by Wieden + Kennedy Amsterdam confirms.

Here the Bromley girl teams up with North London’s Dua Lipa and they look like they are having a lot of fun together as Raducanu gives the tennis lessons, and Dua Lipa shares some dance moves.

There’s another relaxed exchange between the two on Vogue’s TikTok.

@voguemagazine

Welcome to Vogue’s AgreetoDisagree, featuring Emma Raducanu and Dua Lipa. From texting a romantic interest first (Dua says: why wouldn’t you text first?) to whether or not all publicity is good publicity (spoiler: neither agree), watch the duo reveal their true thoughts. See more now on vogue.com.

? original sound – Vogue

They look like they have a lot in common — the chemistry and the way they interact make this much better than the average celeb campaign.

MAA creative scale: 9

