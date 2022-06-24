Dentsu in India adds to Grand Prix haul as more Cannes winners announced

0 Shares Share

Cannes Lions announced more winners on June 23 in the penultimate Awards Show of the Festival. The new Creative B2B Lions, were awarded, alongside the Direct Lions, Media Lions, Creative Data Lions, PR Lions, and Social & Influencer Lions.

In the Creative B2B Lions 415 entries were received and 14 Lions awarded by the jury: 3 Gold, 4 Silver and 6 Bronze. The Grand Prix went to ‘Speaking in Color’, for Sherwin-Williams Coil Coatings, by Wunderman Thompson Minneapolis. Creative B2B Lions Jury President, Paul Hirsch, CCO, Doremus Global said: “It’s been an exciting first year for the Creative B2B Lions. Going in, nobody knew what to expect but it turns out we had quite a few contenders for the Grand Prix. Any one of which could have won.

“In the end what made the difference was the winning work’s strategy, deep understanding of its audience, and exceptional and personal brand experience. In the past, B2B has often surfed in the wake of B2C, but I have a feeling this work will flip the script and have deep B2C implications in the near future.”

Sherwin Williams Speaking in Color from Wunderman Thompson on Vimeo.

In the Creative Data Lions, supposedly the interplay of ideas and information, 328 entries were received and 13 Lions were awarded by the jury: 3 Gold, 3 Silver and 6 Bronze. The Grand Prix went to ‘Data Tienda’ for We Capital, by DDB Mexico, Mexico City/DDB Mexico, Ciudad de México.

The PR Lions had 1,488 entries and 49 were awarded: 7 Gold, 17 Silver and 24 Bronze. The Grand Prix went to ‘The Breakaway: The First Ecycling Team For Prisoners’, for Decathlon, by BBDO Belgium, Molenbeek-Saint-Jean.

In the Social & Influencer Lions 1642 entries were received and 50 Lions were awarded: 6 Gold, 17 Silver and 26 Bronze. The Grand Prix went to ‘The Unfiltered History Tour’ for VICE Media, by Dentsu Creative, Bengaluru/Mumbai/Guragaon. This was the third Grand Prix of the week for this unofficial guide to the British Museum’s disputed artefacts following GPs in Radio & Audio Lions and Brand Experience & Activation.

VICE ‘The Unflitered History Tour’, Dentsu Webchutney



In the Direct Lions, 1931 entries were received and 55 were awarded: 7 Gold, 20 Silver and 27 Bronze. The Grand Prix went to ‘Less Talk, More Bitcoin’ for Coinbase, by Accenture Song New York/Coinbase San Francisco.

In the Media Lions there were 1752 entries with 57 Lions awarded: 9 Gold, 19 Silver and 28 Bronze. A second Grand Prix went to ‘Hope Reef’, for Mars Petcare by AMV BBDO, London. Media Lions Jury President, Daryl Lee, Global CEO IPG Mediabrands said: “The Grand Prix was brilliantly amphibious in every way. It created new living media that embodied a powerful message of hope. It opened up an immersive experience that built both global scale and a deeply personal connection. And it’s helping to save our planet in an authentic and credible way for the brand. The jury was united in celebrating this perfect marriage of idea and technology, of message and medium, of purpose and place.”

There were two special awards. The 2022 Cannes LionHeart was presented to girls’ education activist and Nobel Peace Prize laureate, Malala Yousafzai. The award is given to a person who has harnessed their position to make a significant and positive difference to the world.

The Entertainment Person of the Year, which is given in recognition of the vital role that entertainment plays in the marketing and communications landscape was presented to Ted Sarandos, co-CEO, Netflix.

The Media Network of the Year 2022 was also announced: 1/OMD Worldwide (Omnicom) 2/MediaCom (WPP) 3/Starcom (Publicis Groupe.)

For those not completely awarded out, WARC (also owned by Cannes owner Ascential) chose to announce its Effectiveness Awards at the Festival. These tot up awards results over the year. The full list is here.