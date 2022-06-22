David Jones’ Brandtech Group hires former Facebook creative head as CCO

0 Shares Share

David Jones’ Brandtech Group has reeled in a major recruit just in time for Cannes. Former Facebook CCO Mark D’Arcy is joining Brandtech as partner and CCO.

D’Arcy (above), said to have been instrumental in teaching brands how to use social media at Facebook, will also lead new Brandtech capabilities for the metaverse, AR and Web3.

D’Arcy, who led the Facebook Creative Shop, left Facebook (now Meta) in September 2021.

D’Arcy says: “There have never been more creative opportunities for brands to use technology to reinvent how they engage and serve their customers, and drive growth. As well as sharing The Brandtech Group’s commitment to building and growing brands with purpose, I’m also impressed by its growing network of extraordinary next-generation companies and its amazing talent.

“They are not just talking about the future of tech-enabled marketing but are actually building it into the heart of some of the best brands in the world. That’s why I’ve joined.”

Brandtech founder CEO David Jones, says: “Mark is widely known as the person who taught brands how to use social media. I’ve known him for more than a decade and he’s an amazing talent. With Mark you get brilliant creativity, deep business acumen and a unique understanding of how to leverage technology to drive growth. Most people have only one of those skill sets.

“He will be able to bring his unique insights from spending 10 years as the chief creative officer of the world’s largest social media platform to our clients, while forging a new path for them in Web3 and the metaverse.”

Brandtech group clients include Adidas, Banco Itaú, Danone, Meta/Facebook, Intuit, LVMH, Microsoft, Renault-Nissan, PayPal, TikTok and Unilever. HQ is New York with offices across the world.