David Buenos Aires enlists some criminal help to help HSBC tackle identity fraud

HSBC, the bank described as “too big to jail” over money-laundering allegations in Mexico, doesn’t avoid potential controversy in its marketing either and it’s back with a cracker from David Buenos Aires. ‘Dear customer’ is about the perils of identity fraud, a big and increasingly expensive problem for banks as well as customers. In the rather unlikely setting of a bank robbery.

The modus operandi of a virtual scam is recreated with bank-robbing cybercriminals demanding data and personal passwords. And confused customers going along with it.

Produced by Argentina Cine, directed by Augusto Gimenez Zapiola and Alejandro Rey.

HSBC head of marketing Julia Lois at HSBC added: “We believe we should all make a contribution to the community in terms of awareness and from HSBC we strongly believe that this contribution will allow many more customers in the financial system to have more tools in order to avoid being victims of cybercrime.

“From all our platforms and service centers we have information and procedures to guide customers in risk situations, and our latest campaign seeks to highlight the importance of proceeding appropriately to these threats.”

To the point, compelling and, rather amazingly, funny too.

A UK or US bank marketer would run a mile from any such treatment.

MAA creative scale: 9.