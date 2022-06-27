Croud wins Jigsaw digital marketing

British fashion retailer Jigsaw has appointed Croud as its digital marketing agency. Croud kicks off in July to widen Jigsaw’s audience on platforms including Pinterest and TikTok.
Jigsaw restructured after a CVA in 2020, closing some stores.
Jigsaw digital director Raine Peake says: “We were impressed with Croud’s experience in the retail fashion and luxury fashion industry – they seemed to understand our challenges implicitly. Over the last two years the brand has taken great strides in maturing our online presence and creating a single customer view.
“But we knew we needed an agency partner to, not only help take us to the next level – but to also push the boundaries on what we could achieve as a brand and look at widening our bullseye customer demographic as the growth of online has opened up so many more opportunities to us.”
Croud client strategy director Caroline Buckingham says: “Jigsaw has a great product and laid an impressive foundation of quality first party data for us to work with. Our main focus will be then integrating this into digital, and implementing a robust testing roadmap, to expand Jigsaw’s market share in the UK.”