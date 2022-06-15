Carlsberg returns to Fold7 in blow for short-lived Grey

0 Shares Share

Fold7 has bumped WPP’s Grey Europe off the global Carlsberg account, reportedly adding second brand Tuborg to its bag. Fold7 also handles Kronenbourg 1664 Blanc and Somersby for Carlsberg.

Fold7 had worked with Carslberg for ten years before Grey intervened in 2020. Fold7 originated the ‘Danish Way’ campaign with Mads Mikkelsen.

Carlsberg global brand director Lynsey Woods says: “Carlsberg advertising is enjoyed by consumers and held up as some of the most innovative, authentic and entertaining in the industry. I’m really looking forward to doing even more great work with the very talented team at Fold7.”

Fold7 CCO Ryan Newey says: “Is Fold7 the best home for Carlsberg? Probably. We are all over the moon about this win as Carlsberg is a brand we have a lot of heart for.”

There’ll be some scratching of heads at Grey, now part of WPP’s AKQA Group. A big multinational should have an advantage with accounts like Carlsberg. At this point it’s hard to see the rationale behind the AKQA/Grey merger (and the decision to leave Grey out of the official name.)

AKQA is a wonderful digital palace of varieties but Grey is, or should be, something very different. In the UK, where Grey Europe is based, the agency is still trying to overcome the loss of key executives including creative supremo Nils Leonard (now Uncommon) EMEA President David Patton and UK CEO Chris Hirst, now at Havas.