Cannes Grand Prix finale has two (and a half) UK triumphs: Engine Creative wins Titanium and 4Creative wins Film

0 Shares Share

Much like Glastonbury, Cannes seems like the centre of the universe if you’re there, but if you’re not, it’s just not that interesting. Still, for the armchair participants, the Grand Prix winners are worth noting, and here’s the final crop for 2022.

The UK has done pretty well this year, with AMV BBDO’s double-haul for Mars Petfood’s “Hope Island” leading the way. Engine Creative and 4Creative both won Grand Prix on the last day — and Save Ralph, the Grand Prix for Good winner, might be for a US-based charity, but it was created at Arch Studio in the heart of London’s Hackney Wick.

Another UK company, WPP, also had a good Cannes, winning Most Creative Company, while Ogilvy won Network of the Year.

CCO Rob Reilly says: “Creativity is the world’s most valuable asset. It has the potential to address the biggest challenges of our time in the most extreme circumstances. We have had to think differently for the last two years, and I feel this year’s Cannes Lions has been a celebration of innovation for our industry. So I couldn’t be prouder to be part of this amazing global team of the most creative people in our industry.”

Titanium Grand Prix goes to Engine Creative and “Long Live the Prince” for the Kayan Prince Foundation.

The Film jury awarded two Grand Prix. One went to 4Creative’s “Super.Human” for the 2020 Paralympics.

The other to Apple’s “Escape from the Office,” the third instalment in its “Underdogs” series.

The Grand Prix for Good was won by “Save Ralph” for the Humane Society International. Created in the US and crafted by Arch Studio in the UK.

The Sustainable Development Goals category was won by Leo Burnett Mumbai and Procter & Gamble, who created “The Missing Chapter” for Whisper sanitary protection products.

The Glass Lion for Change went to “Data Tiende” by DDB Mexico for WeCapital bank. The campaign helps women to establish their own credit lines.