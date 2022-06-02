BBH debuts for Ribena, Now relaunches Little Rick

0 Shares Share

BBH looks like an agency on the way back – it never went away of course, still one of the UK’s biggest, now in the Publicis empire – but it once stood for different: zagging while the others zigged.

After a diverting epic for Wild with a randy polar bear it’s now debuting for Ribena with a campaign that seems to hark back to the halcyon days of HHCL’s ‘You’ve been Tangoed.’ In this case a zaggy invocation to “chin up” amid life’s perturbations.

Suntory Beverage & Food Ribena head Charlotte Flook says: GB&I said: “Ribena is an icon mainstay of the soft drinks category – in fact, we’ve been bringing our incredible taste to consumers in the UK for over eight decades now! With the brand in strong growth of +15%, now is the perfect time to launch our new campaign.

“‘Chin Up’ puts our brand’s cheeky irreverent personality at its heart by encouraging the nation to reach for a Ribena to help them laugh through life’s awkward little stumbles.”

Punchy 30-seconds, directed by Thomas Ormonde at Mindseye. Clearly aimed at big social impact, so we’ll see.

MAA creative scale: 7.5.

A somewhat less traditional beverage is Little Rick, a CBD direct-to-consumer brand now being relaunched as more grown-up by London agency Now.

CBD drinks are are infused with cannabidiol (CBD), a non-psychoactive element of the hemp plant. So they’re supposed to calm you down rather than get you high.

The campaign uses a combo of social and Out of Home – increasingly popular – with some cheeky iterations.

Now CCO Ben da Costa says: “After looking at other CBD drinks, we realised that with most brands in the space focussing on health and wellbeing, there was a big opportunity for Little Rick to move into a new territory that embraces the elephant in the room: the fact that CBD helps you relax and feel good.

“With a more adult, premium brand identity, and a confident new attitude, we believe that Little Rick will become a leader in the crowded CBD market.”

MAA creative scale: 7.5.