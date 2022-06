0 Shares Share

Apple’s new thing is AirPods with Spatial Sound (is this what used to be called ‘surroundsound?) Anyway audio seems to be a lot of people’s big thing just now, as is Harry Styles.

Here he is, courtesy of TBWA/MediaArtsLab trying to flog us more expensive stuff to the tune of his ‘Music for a sushi restaurant.’

Apple, like Amazon, does seem to defy gravity unlike, say, Facebook. Perhaps because, however suspicious we may be of such behemoths, they keep delivering

MAA creative scale: 7.