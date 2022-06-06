Don't Miss

Another Jubilee winner/Hoffman on ad tech fraud

Posted by: Stephen Foster in Ad Tech, Agencies, Analysis, Creative, Finance, News, Research, Technology 20 hours ago 2 Comments

0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee has come and gone – with surprisingly few mishaps, even the weather was (relatively) kind – but this McDonald’s poster from Leo Burnett is worth a belated mention.

Spotted by Ad Contrarian Bob Hoffman, among others.

Bob is still on the tail of ad fraudsters and the serried ranks of CMOs and others who choose to ignore this theft of their money. The US ANA seems to be coming round, belatedly, to his view.

Trouble seems to be there’s a whole ad tech industry built on this rickety foundation, with billions invested. Too big to be allowed to fail?

And where do media agencies sit in all this?

You May Also Like

About Stephen Foster

Stephen is a former editor of Marketing Week and London Evening Standard advertising columnist. He wrote City Republic for Brand Republic and is a partner in communications consultancy The Editorial Partnership.

2 comments

  1. George Parker
    June 6, 2022 at 9:11 pm

    Very good, but not as good as the Queen sharing marmalade “Butties” with Padington Bear. You have to admit, she certainly has a sense of humor. Remember, after strolling though the palace with James Bond, she parachuted out of a helicopter to open the London Olympics… Which, as a fellow geriatric, I thought was well done. But, as my brain is turning to porridge… What the fuck do I know.

  2. George Parker
    June 6, 2022 at 9:11 pm

    Is Boris toast now???

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2017 MAA Coms Ltd, All Rights Reserved. Powered by WordPress with help of KREE Media. | Cookies explained.