Annette King adds chair of the Advertising Association to her many responsibilities

0 Shares Share

The extremely busy Annette King – she’s already CEO of Publicis Groupe UK and global chair of BBH – has taken on yet another role, and is now also chair of the Advertising Association.

Working with CEO Stephen Woodford and president Alessandra Bellini of Tesco, King will put a big focus on talent during her three years in the role. Her predecessor, PHD’s Philippa Brown, was more about social change – she introduced the Ad Net Zero and All In initiatives.

Woodford said: “Annette is one of the most impressive voices in UK advertising today… she brings vast experience and strong work on creating a more inclusive workplace. I look forward to working closely with Annette as we work hard to tackle the challenges faced by our industry, from climate change to the talent crisis.”

King said: “The AA is an impressive organisation with an agenda to drive change. The work the AA is doing on diversity and inclusion and climate change, and in other important areas, is very close to my heart and something I’m committed to accelerating.”

That’s a pretty heavy-hitting trio at the top of the AA, which represents the advertising, media and marketing industries combined. King hopes to grow the AA’s “influence and salience,” and odds are that she’ll succeed.