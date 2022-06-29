Amnesty International marshals support against ‘Land of the Unfree’ US abortion ruling

0 Shares Share

Amnesty International has entered the Roe v. Wade abortion lists with ‘The Land of the Unfree,’ a short film from Norwegian ad agency Anorak, directed by Nicolina Knapp and produced by B-Reel Films.

The film riffs on the US national anthem and shows four different women and girls of varied circumstances, each facing the consequence of strict abortion laws. It’s already a TikTok hit and there’s an international support campaign.

Amnesty fundraising and marketing manager Camilla Kolverud says: “The unthinkable has happened, and there is an urgent need to create international pressure – especially on the 22 states that have passed laws that completely or partially prohibit abortion. I hope people get involved and sign our campaign on amnesty.no.”