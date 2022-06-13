Advertising Association and DIT wave export flag at Cannes

0 Shares Share

The UK is waving the flag for advertising exports Cannes Lions with a trade mission from the Department of International Trade (DIT) in partnership with an industry coalition including the Advertising Producers Association (APA), Clear Channel, Channel 4, Framestore, M&C Saatchi, Pinterest, and PwC.

The initiative is designed to support the efforts of the UK Advertising Export Group.

DIT director Rupert Daniels says: “DIT is delighted to partner with the Advertising Association and their working partners to shine a spotlight on the best of British creativity at this year’s Cannes Lions. Our goal is to showcase how the UK is the leader at harnessing creativity, innovation and tech to deliver both impact and results for global brands. DIT will be there as part of a great UK team – excited to be on the ground at Cannes Lions after three years – ensuring the world’s leading advertising and marketing professionals see the door is open wide to working with inspirational businesses across the UK.”

AA CEO Stephen Woodford says: “We’d like to thank our colleagues at the Department for International Trade for their support in making this campaign happen for Cannes Lions. In addition, we have received tremendous support from our partners – the APA, Clear Channel, Channel 4, Framestore, M&C Saatchi, Pinterest, and PwC – who have committed time, energy and funding to help us promote UK advertising in the most positive, inclusive and sustainable way possible. As the world opens up post-pandemic, it is critical our industry is there to show the world its unique position as a global strategic, creative and technical hub.”

It’s to be hoped the initiative does pay off as most conventional British exports seem stuck at dover or marooned somewhere in the Irish Sea as the UK government grapples (not very successfully) with the aftermath of Brexit, announced some six years ago at the same time as the Festival.

At the time the European contingent thought the Brits had taken leave of their senses. they may be being proved right.