Adidas ‘Liquid Billboard’ by Havas spearheads first tranche of Cannes Lions winners

0 Shares Share

Cannes Lions has announced the first 2022 Lion winners.

The winners of the Pharma Lions, Health & Wellness Lions, Outdoor Lions, Print & Publishing Lions and Radio & Audio Lions were announced during the first live Awards Show of the week.

Lions CEO Simon Cook said: “We’re delighted to announce our first Lion winners who are raising the creative bar, as the global creative community comes together in Cannes to drive progress through creativity and benchmark creative excellence on the global stage.”

The Outdoor Lions received 1,809 entries and 48 Lions were awarded: 10 Gold, 15 Silver and 23 Bronze. The Grand Prix went to ‘Liquid Billboard’ by Havas Middle East, Dubai, Cultural Insight for Adidas. The world’s first swimmable billboard was created to promote the brand’s new inclusive, full-cover swimwear collection.

In the Print & Publishing Lions, 795 entries were received and 21 Lions awarded: 4 Gold, 6 Silver, and 10 Bronze Lions, and the Grand Prix went to ‘The Elections Edition’ for Annahar Newspaper, by Impact BBDO, Dubai, a second Grand Prix for the United Arab Emirates.

Commenting on the Grand Prix, Print & Publishing Lions Jury President, Natalie Lam, CCO, Publicis Groupe APAC & MEA, Hong Kong, SAR, said:”The Elections Edition has the kind of genius simplicity that we often see in Grand Prix winning work. The best work is the least complicated. It cuts through the clutter and hits straight at your heart. The element of innovative thinking also pushes work in the Lion ahead.”

Radio & Audio Lions received 692 entries and 23 Lions were awarded: 3 Gold, 7 Silver, and 12 Bronze Lions. The Grand Prix went to ‘The Unfiltered History Tour’ of the British Museum, for VICE Media, by Dentsu Creative, Bengaluru/Dentsu Creative, Mumbai/Dentsu Creative, Guragaon, an unofficial podcast guide to the British Museum’s disputed artefacts.

Pharma Lions, for life-changing creativity, had 298 entries and 11 Lions were awarded: 2 Gold, 4 Silver, and 4 Bronze Lions. The jury awarded the Pharma Grand Prix to ‘I Will Always Be Me’ for Dell Technologies & Intel, VMLY&R, New York. Jury President, Brett O’Connor, ECD, VCCP Health, UK, said: “This piece of work blew our minds, the way in which they manage, through the user experience, to tell a very simple story about their condition to loved ones, friends and family. The genius behind the user experience to decrease the process down from three months to 30 minutes for us was just invaluable, especially at a time in their lives when every second counts.”

The Lions Health and United Nations Foundation Grand Prix for Good, which is given to work created for non-profit organisations and charities, has been awarded to ‘Lil Sugar— Master Of Disguise’ for Hip-Hop Public Health (HHPH) by AREA 23, an IPG Health Network Company, New York.

The Young Lions Print Gold winner was also announced live on stage: ‘The Protest Cardboard’ by Will Cega and Rafael Quintal, Germany.

All the winning work is here.