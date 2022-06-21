Accenture Song wins more Arla business

0 Shares Share

Accenture Song, the new name for Accenture Interactive sans Droga5, has won more business from Arla Foods, the dairy co-operative. AS has been appointed to handle the launch of two new “sub-brands” across Europe.

Arla brands include anchor and Lurpak and numerous cheese and yogurt products.

VP of Global Arla Brand Katie Reede says: , said: “Our sub-brands are seeing exceptional growth as consumers continue to choose our natural and sustainable high-quality products. We were so impressed by the creative and strategic thinking on a global scale that Accenture Song demonstrated and we’re looking forward to driving the growth of these two sub-brands together.”

AS MD James Denton-Clark says: “We are proud to have built upon our strong relationship with Arla and we’re looking forward to working with them to launch their new sub-brands.”

We wait with baited breath to hear what the sub-brands are. But it’s two in the bag for newly-minted Accenture Song.