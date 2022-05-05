WPP partners with Epic Games to boost metaverse skills

0 Shares Share

Not a week goes by without a new metaverse initiative, and this time it’s WPP’s turn. The group is partnering with Epic Games, the makers of Fortnite, only a couple of months after it launched the Metaverse Foundry with Hogarth.

The Epic Games deal is about training thousands of WPP creatives and technologists in how to build in-game custom experiences, deliver real-time 3D creations, and virtual production. For Epic, it’s a potentially lucrative introduction to WPP’s clients.

Nilufar Fowler, EVP of strategic partnerships at WPP, said: “We think of WPP as the creative transformation company, one that embraces new environments like the metaverse and sees the potential for clients. Epic’s technology is world-class, and we are delighted to partner with it to raise the bar for social experiences in virtual worlds on behalf of our clients.”

Matthew Henick, VP of metaverse development at Epic Games, said: “The collaboration between Epic, WPP, its clients and the creator community will accelerate the building of diverse social entertainment experiences that players across the world will love. This partnership with WPP bolsters our mission to educate more trailblazing brands and creators on how Epic’s tools can be used to bring their metaverse visions to life.”