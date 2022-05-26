Don't Miss

Wavemaker promotes Parker and Lee to its top UK posts

Posted by: Emma Hall in Agencies, Media, News 6 hours ago

Paul Hutchison, who has been Wavemaker’s UK CEO for the last four years – and been at the agency for 12 years – is moving to Australia to take up a new role outside WPP.

Wavemaker, fresh from winning Amazon’s $500m Audible media business globally, has promoted Kelly Parker to UK CEO, up from chief operating officer. Katie Lee, who joined Wavemaker in January as chief growth officer in her first media agency role, replaces Parker as chief operating officer.

Parker (left) herself joined Wavemaker only a year or so ago. She previously worked at OMD for nearly six years, and before that at Havas and MPG. Lee has hopped between creative agencies Lucky Generals, Sunshine, and Gravity Road over the last seven years, and did a short stint as MD of Y&R before the agency was merged with VML.

Wavemaker EMEA CEO Ruth Stubbs said: “I’m really proud to see two brilliant women taking the lead in our biggest EMEA market. The combined skillsets of Kelly and Katie provide Wavemaker with something that is positively provocative and differentiating. I look forward to seeing the Kelly-Katie duo propel Wavemaker UK into a new era of growth for the agency, our clients and people.”

Parker said: “I’m absolutely thrilled to take on the opportunity of leading Wavemaker into our next chapter. Working closely with our brilliant leadership team and all 400 of our fabulous Wavemakers, I know we will go beyond expectations, fuelled by our attitude of positive provocation and bringing new market-leading technology and operating models to our current clients, and the market.”

