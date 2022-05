0 Shares Share

B&Q is backing up its new “Change. Made easier” line, introduced in its recent house flipping ad, with a series of posters promoting the ease and convenience of its online offering.

Uncommon’s stylish OOH and print campaign shows mobile phones dripping with paint, with flowers growing out of the screen, and wallpaper tumbling out.

Like the best outdoor ads, Uncommon’s latest work is very simple and visually stunning.

MAA creative scale: 9