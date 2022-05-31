The Times goes timeless for Platinum Jubilee celebrations

0 Shares Share

The bunting is going up, the cakes are being baked, and the newspapers’ Platinum Jubilee supplements are ready to go. The Times and The Sunday Times have got a giant pull-out poster, a 20-page supplement, and an ad campaign to persuade readers to buy all this glossy content.

The&Partnership has carefully crafted montages of the queen through the ages, cleverly inviting closer inspection as well as being reassuringly uncontroversial. Although Times writer Caitlin Moran is doing her best to bring down the reverential tone by referring to the whole shebang as “Platty Joobs.”

Russell Ramsey, ECD at The&Partnership and Pulse Creative, said: “The challenge was to bring to life the coverage in a unique way in what will be a crowded market of Jubilee activity.”

MAA creative scale: 7.5