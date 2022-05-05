Take that Elon – Ford takes aim at Musk and Tesla

0 Shares Share

Wieden+Kennedy New York’s ‘Built Ford Proud’ is a blue collar campaign if ever there was one and its latest iteration – readied for the Kentucky Derby (blue collar too) – takes a pop at an unnamed individual who’s very noisy and oft-distracted from his main business by the joys of space travel. Wonder who that can be?

Even noisier soon of course, if he succeeds in buying global squawk box Twitter.

Will Musk respond? He certainly has the means..

No idea how this campaign plays with Americans although it’s been running in various guises for about four years. But are these homemade vehicles as good as Teslas?

MAA creative scale: 7.