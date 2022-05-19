Stella Artois goes ‘au naturel’ in new campaign by Mother

0 Shares Share

Mother London’s summer 2022 campaign for Stella Artois is all about the lager’s new unfiltered variety. It’s set in a French town where the relaxed inhabitants live as naturally as the Stella they drink.

With help from Autumn de Wilde (director of the recent incarnation of Jane Austen’s Emma), the campaign is both amusing and stylish, often a tricky combination to pull off.

Meg Chadwick, senior brand manager at Stella Artois Europe, said: “Our campaign speaks to the truth of our naturally unfiltered beer – a lager in its most natural form. A beer as fresh and flavoursome as this, deserves a truly unmissable campaign – so why not showcase the beauty of being real, authentic and ‘au naturel’?’’

Mother has worked with Stella Artois since around 2008, and some of the campaigns have been more successful than others over that time. This is one of the gems.

MAA creative scale: 8.5