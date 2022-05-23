Don't Miss

Starcom wins UK & EMEA digital assignment for Abrdn

Posted by: Emma Hall in Ad Tech, Agencies, Media, News 9 hours ago 0

After a spell as a laughing stock for dropping all its vowels in a rebranding exercise, Abrdn (formerly Standard Life Aberdeen) has now resumed business as usual and is once again seen as a regular investment company.

Now Abrdn has appointed Publicis Media’s Starcom to run its digital assignment across the UK and EMEA after a pitch. Creative work so far has been by Iris.

The account will be led from London by Starcom’s specialist performance marketing team, Performics, which will support the ongoing rebranding and digital transformation across all parts of the business — investments, adviser, and personal.

Starcom’s Performics will work on all digital assignments for the brand across 28 markets, including the UK, France and Germany.

Mathew Greenlay, head of global marketing & analytics at Abrdn said: “The Starcom team brought an impressive approach throughout the process. They precisely blend the right mix of expertise across media, data and technology to support us in our growth ambitions, in particular scaling D2C and strong localisation experience.”

Paul Kasamias, managing partner, [email protected], said: “Abrdn is a really forward-thinking financial services business that is relentlessly focussed on helping its customers achieve their investment goals. We can’t wait to get going and support Abrdn on their ongoing transformation journey.”

About Emma Hall

Emma Hall is a journalist and editorial consultant and is the former Europe Editor of Ad Age, where she covered European marketing advertising, digital and media stories. She has written for newspapers including the Financial Times, The Guardian, The Times and the Telegraph, and was previously a section editor at Campaign. Emma started her career in New York as a researcher for a biography of Keith Richards.

