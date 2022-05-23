Starcom wins UK & EMEA digital assignment for Abrdn

0 Shares Share

After a spell as a laughing stock for dropping all its vowels in a rebranding exercise, Abrdn (formerly Standard Life Aberdeen) has now resumed business as usual and is once again seen as a regular investment company.

Now Abrdn has appointed Publicis Media’s Starcom to run its digital assignment across the UK and EMEA after a pitch. Creative work so far has been by Iris.

The account will be led from London by Starcom’s specialist performance marketing team, Performics, which will support the ongoing rebranding and digital transformation across all parts of the business — investments, adviser, and personal.

Starcom’s Performics will work on all digital assignments for the brand across 28 markets, including the UK, France and Germany.

Mathew Greenlay, head of global marketing & analytics at Abrdn said: “The Starcom team brought an impressive approach throughout the process. They precisely blend the right mix of expertise across media, data and technology to support us in our growth ambitions, in particular scaling D2C and strong localisation experience.”

Paul Kasamias, managing partner, [email protected], said: “Abrdn is a really forward-thinking financial services business that is relentlessly focussed on helping its customers achieve their investment goals. We can’t wait to get going and support Abrdn on their ongoing transformation journey.”