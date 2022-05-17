S4Capital’s Sorrell back on the acquisition trail with LA’s TheoremOne

It may be tin hats time at S4Capital, Sir Martin Sorrell’s digital-only creation, but the great dealmaker is still on the case, striking a deal to buy LA-based tech services company TheoremOne.

S4 has lost half its market value since accounting problems emerged at its main brand MediaMonks, a Netherlands-based content producer.

TheoremOne, founded in 2007, has $58m sales for clients including American Express, AT&T and Starbucks. One of these, according to S4, is a “whopper,” its name for clients spending $20m or more.

TheoremOne CEO Brady Brim-DeForest says the “entrepreneurial, growth-focused culture at S4 Capital” makes his company feel “right at home.”