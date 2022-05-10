Publicis Italia waves its magic over Barilla

0 Shares Share

Barilla is celebrating its 145th birthday (obviously they couldn’t hang on a bit) with nifty new red packaging and a new line – Al Bronzo – which seems to be an attempt to move everyday brand Barilla up the culinary scale.

Apparently its got more ribs on it so the sauce sticks better.

Wisely, they’ve engaged Publicis Italia – which must be a contender for world’s best agency – to do the business and Publicis has pulled out all the quintessential Italian stops here.

The trouble with such line extensions is that they can make the existing product look run of the mill. But you can’t fault Publicis.

MAA creative scale: 8.