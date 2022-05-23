Ogilvy wins The One Show’s network of the year

0 Shares Share

WPP’s Ogilvy has won another network of the year gong, from The One Show to add to its creative agency of the year award from WARC. It’s the fourth time Ogilvy has won The One Show accolade since its inception in 2013.

Unilever, a big Ogilvy client, was named client of the year and awarded the Penta Pencil which recognises an agency and brand team who have combined successfully for five years or more – an age in today’s adland. Among many outstanding efforts, the two produced ‘Courage is Beautiful’ in the pandemic.

Ogilvy CCO Liz Taylor says: “It’s humbling and thrilling to earn Network of the Year at the One Show. It is a great accomplishment, and most importantly a great team accomplishment. In particular, the honors we share with our incredible, brave clients are a testament to the power of borderless creativity to drive impact. I’m so proud of our teams across the network whose hard work led to this honor, and of our strong, collaborative relationships with our clients.”

WPP CEO Mark Read says: “Ogilvy’s tireless commitment to world-class creativity produces ground-breaking work that resonates with audiences around the world and delivers impactful results for clients. Congratulations to everyone at Ogilvy on winning The One Show’s Network of the Year honour.”

Ogilvy, then a publicly-quoted global network, was dragged kicking and screaming into Sir Martin Sorrell’s WPP empire in 1989 for a then record $864m. David Ogilvy rebelled (he was later mollified, to a degree) while WPP almost went bust.

Relations were never actually brilliant thereafter and it’s interesting to speculate how Ogilvy might have performed left to its own devices. In many ways it’s still a holding company on its own.