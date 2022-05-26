Now New Commercial Arts wins Paramount+ launch

0 Shares Share

Paramount is launching its streaming service Paramount+ in the UK and has picked New Commercial Arts to handle the launch. NCA beat Who Wot Why, VCCP and The Brooklyn Brothers inj a pitch handled by AAR. Paramount+ launches in the UK and Ireland on June 22.

Paramount CMO Anna Priest says: “NCA has a track record of creating big, populist, hugely effective campaigns that work as moments in culture. Their strategic rigour and creative chops, coupled with a hugely collaborative approach, has meant we are creating a launch campaign worthy of the phenomenal service we are about to introduce to the market.”

Paramount owns Comedy Central, MTV and Nickelodeon. It launched in the US last year and is currently rolling out in Europe and around the world. UK cost is £6.99 per month.

NCA CEO James Murphy says: “We are proud that Paramount has entrusted us with such an important and high-profile launch. Paramount+ will be an exciting addition to the streaming market and we will deliver a launch to do that justice.”

Last week NCA won Nando’s. Founded in 2020, it already handles Halifax, MoneySuperMarket, Habitat (now owned by Sainsbury’s), Alzheimer’s Society and some Vodafone international work.