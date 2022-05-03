Now Neverland wins mobile network giffgaff

0 Shares Share

Neverland, one of the most successful London agencies in 2021, has continued a strong start to 2022, winning mobile network giffgaff. Giffgaff spends around £10m on advertising.

Giffgaff, launched in 2009 as a network run by its members, offers a cheaper and more flexible alternative to traditional mobile networks.

Giffgaff CMO Sophie Wheater says: “We’re at a hugely exciting point in giffgaff’s brand history as we look to evolve to meet changing consumer needs. We’re delighted to be working with neverland to create an ambitious future-focused strategy.”

Neverland co-founder Simon Massey says: “giffgaff is a brand consumers have always loved and we are thrilled to be working with the team to set its successful new future.”