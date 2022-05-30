Don't Miss

Nigella Lawson, Gordon Ramsay & Co get political in new Walkers campaign

Do you like your crisps served inside your sandwich, or on the side? VCCP’s new Walkers campaign does its best to stoke the question into a heated debate, with help from some famously opinionated celebrities.

In a mock political campaign, Nigella Lawson, Gemma Collins, Gordon Ramsay, Ed Balls and others take sides on the “in or out?” issue, which is put to the vote at a referendum in Sandwich, Kent.

The ads won’t run on TV, but will be seen across social media and YouTube, backed by a PR event in Sandwich, at which the celebs will appear.

Walkers’ “In or out?” is not quite Marmite’s “Love it or hate it,” but it’s a lot of fun.

MAA creative scale: 6

