New Commercial Arts debuts for Alzheimer’s Society

London newbie New Commercial Arts is hitting its stride now, a blockbuster with Judi Dench for MoneySuperMarket and now its Alzheimer’s Society debut in Dementia Action Week. The line is: “It’s not called getting old it’s getting ill,” underlining that dementia isn’t an inevitable function of age but an illness that can be treated with early diagnosis.

Alzheimer’s CEO Katie Lee says: “Diagnosis is the key to unlocking vital treatment and support. There are 900,000 people currently living with dementia and the condition is the UK’s biggest killer, yet diagnosis rates are at a five-year low. We estimate there are tens of thousands of people currently living with undiagnosed dementia, therefore without access to the vital care and support that a diagnosis can bring.

“Our campaign is based on new research which suggests confusing dementia symptoms with getting old is the number one reason people put off getting a diagnosis. We have created a campaign with a clear central message – memory loss is not a normal part of ageing – to raise awareness of symptoms and encourage them to get that all-important diagnosis. We have created new resources to make it easier for people to take that first step and a symptom checklist to support people to have those conversations with their GP.”

Hardly easy viewing.

But nicely judged and actually pretty positive.

Does everything a charity campaign should do: a downside and an upside.

MAA creative scale: 9.