Mother wins Libresse’s new period pants account and launches a pan-Euro and LatAm campaign

Libresse, best known for its work with AMV BBDO, has turned to Mother London to boost awareness of its Intimawear period pants, which replace the need for traditional sanitary products like tampons and towels.

The work, which runs across Europe and Latin America, continues Libresse’s ongoing push to create a positive culture around periods, showing how Intimawear can take away some of the stress around periods.

Tanja Grubner, global marketing & communications director, feminine care at Essity said: “We know that moving to a new product can feel high risk for many, which is why we honed in our decades-long experience when talking about this product innovation. Working with Mother we’ve been able to bring that all to life across hard-working formats that still have a sense of fun and inclusion built-in.”

Niki Garner of Mother added: “This DTC campaign is designed to reflect the differing stages of the customer journey – with a multitude of assets tailored to specific audiences and barriers to trial, all designed to create smooth and meaningful consumer journeys from attraction through to purchase and beyond.”

The budget clearly isn’t as big as it is for the main Libresse brands, but with sustainability on its side, Intimawear – currently only available direct to consumer – is an investment in the future.

MAA creative scale: 7