Media shop the7stars wins all Cunard media and creative

You have to hand it to the7stars (named after a pub), Britain’s biggest media independent and seemingly capable of spreading its wings too.

Now it’s won Cunard’s combined UK creative and media business without a pitch, creative from Alpha Century which seems to have merged into the7stars and media from WPP’s big media agency Wavemaker.

Supernova, the7stars’ creative production house, will lead strategy and creative execution.

Cunard marketing director David Milo Jones says: “the7stars is uniquely placed to enable us to align our creative approach with data, tech, and media intelligence, in a holistic multi-channel strategy. This is an important year for us as we welcome Queen Anne to the Cunard fleet and we can’t wait to get started with the7stars on a post pandemic resurgence for the business.”

The7stars managing partner Anuschka Clarke says: ““Cunard is a brave and brilliant brand with an impressive heritage in world-class luxury travel. We are thrilled to be helping them continue to raise the bar by showcasing the unique Cunard experience through highly integrated media & creative execution. We look forward to driving effectiveness across Cunard’s entire channel plan.”