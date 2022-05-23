Magnum gets a Kylie remix at the other Cannes

0 Shares Share

It’s that other Cannes Film Festival on now and the greats and would-be-greats of Hollywood and beyond can enjoy three new flavours of Unilever’s Magnum ice lollies – some people have all the luck.

Titled ‘Magnum Shows the World that Classics Can be Remixed,’ Korean dance music producer Peggy Gou has been unleashed on Kylie Minogue’s ‘Can’t Get You Out of My Head’ at the Festival in a collaborative effort from IPG’s Lola MullenLowe, Golin London and MullenLowe Profero. Directed by Tim Brown through 1stAveMachine. Featuring, inter-alia, on all-conquering TikTok.

Lola MullenLowe Madrid ECD Tomás Ostiglia says. “Having the chance to bring together two big stars of popular culture, the icon that is Kylie Minogue and the freshness that is Peggy Gou, to prove that classics can be remixed, has been such an enjoyable process. Being able to play with both laying both the song – Can’t Get You Out of My Head as well as the video itself is not something that many brands can do.”

Indeed, could have done with more lollies though.

