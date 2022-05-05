MAA blast from the past: Pot Noodle’s horny horn

0 Shares Share

A lot changes in 17 years, not least the UK Advertising Standards Authority’s tolerance of ads.

Jaguar Land Rover’s new Defender ad showing the 4x4s parked precipitously on the edge of a cliff has been banned after attracting just a couple of complaints. For overstating the efficacy of its parking sensor although you’d be a bit of an idiot to rely on one in such improbable circumstances.

Back in 2005 anything (or more anyway) went, with the ASA proving relaxed (ultimately) over this Pot Noodle ad. “Characteristically tongue in cheek” opined the ASA, disregarding 620 complaints.

From HHCL Red Cell, the enfants terribles of UK adland who had, then, been shoehorned into WPP’s benighted Red Cell network and were shortly to expire.

Maybe caution is the best policy sometimes.