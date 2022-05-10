Don't Miss

MAA blast from the past: Kia’s ‘Respect the Tech’

Way back in 2013 my friend Jerry Judge wrote a piece for us decrying car companies’ relentless insistence on what he called “running footage” in their ads – and they’re still at it.

There’s a Toyota ad all over the UK airwaves at the moment here for some hybrid or other and it’s exactly that.

‘Running footage’ is the cowardly car client’s choice

Also in 2013 Kia ran ‘Respect the Tech’ from David&Goliath in the Super Bowl, featuring its then popular ‘Hotbots’ (which you wouldn’t get away with these days, alas.)

Better though wasn’t it? And did a great job for Kia.

