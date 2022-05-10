MAA blast from the past: Kia’s ‘Respect the Tech’

0 Shares Share

Way back in 2013 my friend Jerry Judge wrote a piece for us decrying car companies’ relentless insistence on what he called “running footage” in their ads – and they’re still at it.

There’s a Toyota ad all over the UK airwaves at the moment here for some hybrid or other and it’s exactly that.

Also in 2013 Kia ran ‘Respect the Tech’ from David&Goliath in the Super Bowl, featuring its then popular ‘Hotbots’ (which you wouldn’t get away with these days, alas.)

Better though wasn’t it? And did a great job for Kia.