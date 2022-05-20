MAA Ad of the Week: MoneySuperMarket from NCA

0 Shares Share

No escape from New Commercial Arts this week, the agency founded by adam&eve alumni James Murphy and David Golding with Ian Heartfield from BBH and Rob Curran from Wunderman Thompson, has won Nando’s, made an excellent debut for Alzheimer’s Society and enlisted national treasure Dame Judi Dench for her first TV ad appearance for MoneySuperMarket.

It probably won’t exercise the judges at Cannes next year but, in its timely emphasis on the national (global) cost of living crisis and superstar appeal is exactly the kind of big, bold, headline grabbing work NCA avowedly set out to do. And big clients, the ones who haven’t signed up with NCA already, will be taking note.