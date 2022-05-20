Don't Miss

MAA Ad of the Week: MoneySuperMarket from NCA

Posted by: Stephen Foster in Advertisers, Agencies, Analysis, Creative, Finance, Media, News 13 hours ago 0

0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

No escape from New Commercial Arts this week, the agency founded by adam&eve alumni James Murphy and David Golding with Ian Heartfield from BBH and Rob Curran from Wunderman Thompson, has won Nando’s, made an excellent debut for Alzheimer’s Society and enlisted national treasure Dame Judi Dench for her first TV ad appearance for MoneySuperMarket.

It probably won’t exercise the judges at Cannes next year but, in its timely emphasis on the national (global) cost of living crisis and superstar appeal is exactly the kind of big, bold, headline grabbing work NCA avowedly set out to do. And big clients, the ones who haven’t signed up with NCA already, will be taking note.

You May Also Like

About Stephen Foster

Stephen is a former editor of Marketing Week and London Evening Standard advertising columnist. He wrote City Republic for Brand Republic and is a partner in communications consultancy The Editorial Partnership.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2017 MAA Coms Ltd, All Rights Reserved. Powered by WordPress with help of KREE Media. | Cookies explained.