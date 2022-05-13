Don't Miss

MAA Ad of the Week: British Gas Energy Trust from T&P

This one’ll cheer you up.

The&Partnership for British Gas Energy Trust promoting its helpline for people who can’t afford to keep the heating on as energy prices (including British Gas charges) go through the roof.

A hostage to fortune if ever there was one – there’ll be stories about BG cutting people off even as its profits soar on higher prices.

So certainly a brave effort from the BG marketing team and deftly handled by the agency.

T&P is currently repitching for BG gas owner Centrica. This won’t have done its chances any harm.

