MAA Ad of the Week: B&Q’s ‘Flip’ by Uncommon

Cheating a bit here: we actually featured this last Friday.

But B&Q’s ‘Flip’ from Uncommon Creative Studio is certainly the UK ad of the year to date and, possibly, many others’ choice too.

It’s a lovely piece of work that can stand comparison with any of the great ads from the so-called ‘golden age,’ gets better each time you see it and the detail is just class. Some David Bowie helps things along of course.

There’s never a dull moment with Uncommon. Today it emerged that client Dreams is departing (Dreams seems to depart a lot) but, despite the occasional ripple, Uncommon has brought some much-needed excitement to the UK and, maybe, the global creative scene.